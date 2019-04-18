Dallas Activist Dominique Alexander Arrested on Family Violence Charge

Dallas police on Thursday arrested activist Dominique Alexander in connection with two allegations of family violence, officials said.

Alexander was booked into Dallas County Jail shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday. He faces a felony assault charge and a misdemeanor charge. Police declined to release any further details on the arrest.

The arrest came a day after police announced they were investigating allegations against Alexander. In an interview Wednesday with The Dallas Morning News, Alexander denied physically attacking anyone.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

