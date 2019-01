Emergency crews are working a major crash at northbound Interstate 35E at Market Center Boulevard in Dallas. It appears there are about 10 vehicles involved in the crash.

The delays are stretching back to Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

Traffic reporter Samantha Davies recommends taking westbound I-30 and turning off into either Sylvan Avenue, N. Hampton Road or N. Westmoreland Road to head north.

No other information is available.

Go here for a live look at our traffic maps.