Crash in North Richland Hills Involving Motorcycle, Car

    A car and a motorcycle were involved in a crash Wednesday night in North Richland Hills, police said.

    Police and fire crews responded about 10 p.m. to the intersection of Precinct Line Road and Mid-Cities Boulevard.

    A car was headed southbound on Precinct Line Road and turned to go eastbound on Mid-Cities Boulevard when a motorcycle was traveling northbound on Precinct Line Road, police said. Police believe the motorcycle went through the light.

    The motorcycle rider, who was wearing a helmet, sustained serious injuries to his arm, police said.

    No other information was available.

