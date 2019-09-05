Crash in North Richland Hills Involving Motorcycle, Car

A car and a motorcycle were involved in a crash Wednesday night in North Richland Hills, police said.

Police and fire crews responded about 10 p.m. to the intersection of Precinct Line Road and Mid-Cities Boulevard.

A car was headed southbound on Precinct Line Road and turned to go eastbound on Mid-Cities Boulevard when a motorcycle was traveling northbound on Precinct Line Road, police said. Police believe the motorcycle went through the light.

The motorcycle rider, who was wearing a helmet, sustained serious injuries to his arm, police said.

No other information was available.