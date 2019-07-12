Cowboy Credit Card Thieves Stole from Senior Citizens

Two thieves stole and used a credit card from a car owned by two senior citizens, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
The theft took place just before noon at a Walmart in Lake Worth in late June.
The male and female thieves drove to the Walmart in a white U-Haul pickup truck before they stole and used the card inside the store.
The male thief is described as having a slender build and short hair. He was wearing a black cowboy hat, black suspenders, a gray shirt and has tattoos on both hands.
The female thief has long dark curly hair and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds. She was wearing a gray cap, jeans and a purple plaid shirt.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 817-392-4730.