Community Remembers Joshua Brown at Candlelight Vigil

Community members and activists gathered Wednesday to remember the life of Joshua Brown. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Community members and activists gathered Wednesday to remember the life of Joshua Brown.

Next Generation Action Network organized the candlelight vigil at Cherrywood Park in Dallas.

At the vigil, friends talked about their last interactions with Joshua Brown. Many said he was a good person with a genuine heart who’d proven to be a loyal friend.

Brown testified for the prosecution during the Amber Guyger trial. Days after the trial ended, police say Brown was shot and killed during a drug deal at his apartment.

Student Suspended for Posting Warnings of Rapist in School

A sophomore at Maine's Cape Elizabeth High School was suspended for bullying after she left sticky notes in two girls bathrooms reading, "There’s a rapist in our school and you know who it is.” "It makes me angry that I'm being punished for bullying and a rapist isn't being punished for raping people," Aela Mansmann said. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019)

Some who’d interacted with Brown recently said he was fearful in the days following the trial.

Organizer Dominique Alexander told the crowd that he’d heard from Joshua Brown’s mother, who said she appreciates the support from the Dallas community.