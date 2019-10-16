Live video will appear in the player above.

Black pastors and community leaders are gathering in Fort Worth Wednesday to push for a federal consent decree to "stop police killings of African-Americans."

If granted, a federal consent decree could compel the Fort Worth Police Department to change practices and bring about reform with the goal to bring an end to systemic abuse.

"We are at a crossroads, we have lost trust in our police department and we are in need of federal consent decree in Fort Worth, Texas," said Pastor Kyev Tatum, of the New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church.

The rally will be held at noon at Fort Worth's Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church and will be attended by Tatum, Pastor Kenneth Jones, attorney Lee Merritt and at least one member of Atatiana Jefferson's family, among others.

Jefferson is the woman killed in her home Saturday by a Fort Worth police officer responding to a welfare/open structure call. Interim Fort Worth Chief of Police Ed Kraus said there was "absolutely no excuse" for the shooting and said he would have fired the officer had he not resigned early Monday morning.

The former officer, identified Monday as Aaron Dean, was arrested Monday night and charged with murder in connection with Jefferson's death.

Some of the group representatives attending the rally include the Black Ecumenical Leadership Alliance, Baptist Ministers Union, Ministers Against Crime, Ministers Justice Coalition, SCLC, Pentecostal Ministers Union and several others groups will provide a historic perspective at the press conference.

