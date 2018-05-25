Two special prosecutors have been appointed to investigate allegations that a prominent Cleburne doctor sexually assaulted patients, improperly prescribed medication and stole money from at least one of them.

Dr. John Dang, whose large medical clinic is located off Cleburne’s town square, and just a block from the police station, has not been arrested. But last month the Texas Medical Board suspended his license after looking into the allegations.

Dang did not respond to a message left on his Facebook page.

Fort Worth attorneys Miles Brissette and Bob Gill were appointed as Johnson County District Attorneys Pro Tem, the formal name for what is commonly referred to as special prosecutors.

Johnson County District Attorney Dale Hanna recused himself because he knows Dang personally.

A disciplinary panel of The Medical Board found Dang had prescribed dangerous drugs to a patient without evaluating her and even after he learned she had been treated for drug addiction. He also borrowed $31,000 from her, the board said.

In April 2015, he also used the woman’s credit card without her knowledge to bill for fraudulent services, the investigation found.

A second woman told investigators Dang sexually assaulted her when she went to see him in 2006 for hip pain. She was 14 at the time.

“He ran his hand up her athletic shorts and used his bare fingers to penetrate her vagina,” according to the board’s report.

The woman reported the alleged crime to Cleburne police about 10 years later, in 2016, the board said.

In October 2017, another woman reported the doctor sexually assaulted her when she sought treatment for a back injury, the board said.

A few days later, that patient filed a report with Cleburne police.

It wasn’t clear why charges weren’t filed in either case.

A Cleburne police spokeswoman said she could not comment on sexual assault investigations and would not confirm that the reports were filed.

Video New Dashcam Video Shows Terrance Williams Arrest

A disciplinary panel of the state medical board suspended Dang’s license on April 18 after determining his practice of medicine posed a “continuing threat to public welfare.”

A sign posted on the clinic’s door reads, “Due to circumstances beyond our control, Dang Medical Clinic is closed.”

Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain said the city welcomes the investigation.

"I'm grateful they're going to have an outside investigator so people will know it's a fair process," he said. "That's very important to the community, that we have transparency and we have a fair process."

