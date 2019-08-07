'Clear the Shelters' in North Texas by Giving a Pet a Loving Home

Thousands of animals in our area are in need of homes. That's why NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are partnering with 69 animal shelters and rescues from Dallas-Fort Worth to Clear the Shelters. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Thousands of animals in our area are in need of homes. That's why NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are partnering with other NBC and Telemundo stations across the country to help find these animals permanent loving homes.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, NBC-owned stations are taking part in Clear the Shelters™ Day, an initiative to help find new homes for cats and dogs waiting to be adopted.

Between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. 69 North Texas animal shelters and rescues will offer waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a new pet. (Other fees may apply in some shelters.)

Finding these pets quality homes is even more critical during the summer after the populations at shelters swell due to abandoned and surrendered pets following spring births.

It's an effort that started in North Texas.

"We're pleased to see our original goal of alleviating overcrowding at local shelters has had such a great impact on our community," said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. "Now in its fifth year, nationwide, we've been able to witness this campaign grow and truly make a difference."

The ultimate goal of the event is to help as many animals as possible find their perfect match. Last year, the NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 stations' Clear the Shelters campaign resulted in more than 7,400 pets finding new homes in Dallas-Fort Worth. Since 2015, NBC and Telemundo stations' Clear the Shelters effort has resulted in more than 256,000 total pet adoptions across the nation.

"It never ceases to amaze me to see so many people come out on this one day a year to adopt a new pet from a local animal shelter," said Corey Price, Animal Services Manager for the City of Irving. "With so many animals in our shelters, we are grateful for the support of NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 for helping them find new homes."

During Clear the Shelters, on August 17, NBC 5 anchors Brian Curtis and Laura Harris will host a live one-hour special at 9:30 a.m. on NBC 5. Telemundo 39's Norma Garcia, Enrique Teutelo, and Carlos Zapata will host a one-hour special in Spanish language on Telemundo 39 at 10 a.m. The stations' coverage will document this special day, including the community's efforts, to help inspire families to adopt homeless pets. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 will continue to offer live-streaming video of the day's events online.

North Texans can get involved through the NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Clear the Shelters social media campaign by sending a photo and quick blurb about their pet to NBC 5 at iSee@nbcdfw.com(or click here to upload) and Telemundo 39 at Telemundo39@telemundo.com. Please include your name, your pet's name and the name of the shelter!

Clear the Shelters is an initiative spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal. Clear the Shelters is sponsored nationally by Cat's Pride® and Hill's Pet Nutrition.

This year, 98.7 KLUV joins as an official local sponsor of Clear the Shelters in North Texas.

NBC 5 extends its support for shelters and rescue organizations throughout the year by hosting a weekly Clear the Shelters segment on Sundays at 8:00 a.m. to continue helping save lives by bringing about community awareness and providing another avenue to share stories of available pets at participating animal shelters.

Please refer to the map below to find the participating shelter near you.

Clear the Shelters on Aug. 17