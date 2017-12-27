Claire's Pulls Items From Stores Over Asbestos Concerns

Claire's stores nationwide have pulled nine items from store shelves after a family in Rhode Island says they found asbestos in their 6-year-old's makeup. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017)

Claire's stores nationwide have pulled nine items from store shelves after a family in Rhode Island says they found asbestos in their 6-year-old's makeup.

Kristi Warner said she had been concerned about the ingredients of the makeup, so she sent it to an independent lab in North Carolina.

Test results showed Tremolite Asbestos was inside the glitter makeup kit, a toxic, cancer causing material.

Warner took the results to her employer, Deaton Law Firm, which then purchased 17 more Claire's products from nine different states and sent them all in for further testing.



Every product tested by Scientific Analytical Institute came back positive for Tremolite Asbestos.

The results of the test were shared with WJAR, the NBC station in Providence Rhode Island.



Claire's issued a response to the investigation saying "As a result of today's inquiry from WJAR, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues."

You can see a full list of the items pulled from store shelves.



On Claire's website, there's a statement saying:

"At Claire’s the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products. We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines. As a result of today’s inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale (pictured below), and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action. If you have items you wish to return in the interim period we will issue a refund."

