Lee Merritt, attorney representing the family of Jordan Edwards, speaks after meeting with Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson, May 11, 2017.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt is being sued for allegedly practicing without a license in Texas. Merritt has represented high-profile clients like Jacqueline Craig, whose arrest by a Fort Worth police officer went viral, and the family of Jordan Edwards, who was killed by a Balch Springs police officer.

The Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee filed the suit Monday in Tarrant County, seeking a temporary injunction to stop Merritt from practicing in Texas while the suit is ongoing.

Merritt is licensed to practice in Pennsylvania and New Jersey but can only litigate federal cases in North Texas.

He told NBC 5 Monday night that he always partners with a local attorney who handles criminal work on the state level in his cases here.

North Texas Students Compete in Edible Car Contest