Christmas Tree Arriving at Sundance Square Monday Morning

With the chance of snow forecast for Monday, it's going to look and feel like Christmas in Fort Worth as crews install the Christmas Tree at Sundance Square.

The 56-foot blue spruce is being trucked in from Traverse, Michigan, and placed at the center of the plaza Monday morning. Crews will spend the week decorating the tree with nearly 6,500 LED lights powered by renewable energy, officials said.

The official tree lightning ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

After the holidays, the tree will be recycled and used for a Habitat for Humanity house to be built next spring.