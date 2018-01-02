Chip & Joanna Gaines Expecting 5th Child - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Chip & Joanna Gaines Expecting 5th Child

Published at 10:05 PM CST on Jan 2, 2018 | Updated at 11:04 PM CST on Jan 2, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chip & Joanna Gaines Expecting 5th Child

    Chip & Joanna Gaines, the stars of the hit TV show "Fixer Upper," are expecting their fifth child.

    Chip posted hints about the big announcement on Twitter Tuesday night, as "Fixer Upper" was on the air.

    You can see the string of tweets below.


    The Tuesday night episode seemed to fit right in as Joanna's younger sister was the client for Chip & Jo's most recent renovation.

    The couple has four other children.

    While Joanna has not mentioned the big news on social media yet, she has been very busy around the house recently, cleaning and organizing.

    Congratulations to our favorite Texas family.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices