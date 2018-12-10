Child Finds Ecstasy Pill in Sonic Burger; 3 Arrested

Three Sonic employees were arrested after a family found ecstasy pills Thursday night in a child's burger in Taylor, 34 miles outside Austin. (Published 2 hours ago)

Officers arrested the employees, including the manager, after a family found the pill and went to the police department. Charges are pending.

After receiving their order, the family's 11-year-old daughter unwrapped her 4-year-old brother's burger and found the pill.

An officer found three ecstasy pills hidden in the manager's clothing and another employee was found with marijuana. The third employee was arrested for outstanding warrants, police said.

"[The girl] actually asked her parents, 'Is this candy?' Of course when they came to the police department they were very upset and we understand why," Police Chief Henry Fluck said.

Police say they do not believe there are any health or safety risks to Sonic customers.