A 1-year-old was dropped off at a church after the car that the child was riding inside was reported stolen Tuesday morning, Fort Worth police said.

An employee from a church called police and reported a man in a hoodie and handkerchief covering his face left the child, police said.

The vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Malibu, was located at the back of an apartment community near Tierney Road and E. Lancaster Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

No other information was available.