Charges have been dismissed against three Dallas police officers in connection with the death of an unarmed man who died in police custody in 2016.

The Dallas County Attorney's Office announced Monday it had dismissed charges of misdemeanor deadly conduct against Dallas Police Sgt. Kevin Mansell as well as Officers Danny Vasquez and Dustin Dillard.

32-year-old Anthony Timpa called 911 for help while at an adult video store on West Mockingbird Lane.

High on cocaine and panicked, Timpa ran out of the store and into traffic before being put in handcuffs by security guards. Dallas police officers arrived shortly after and placed him into their own handcuffs. Within an hour he was dead.

A Dallas County medical examiner ruled Timpa's death a homicide "Due to the toxic effects of cocaine and physiologic stress associated with physical restraint."

The officers said they restrained Timpa to keep him from running into the street.

In December 2017 a grand jury indicted the trio, concluding the officers engaged in reckless conduct.

On Monday, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot's office said he had met with all three medical examiners who testified before the grand jury about their findings. Creuzot's office said all three stated they do not believe the officers acted recklessly and that they cannot, and will not, testify to the elements of the indictment beyond a reasonable doubt.

Creuzot met with family members and their attorney last week to inform them of the decision to not move forward with the case.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is reviewing Timpa's death.