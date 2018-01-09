Burglars Lead Police on High Speed Chase From Garland to Arlington

A high speed chase started in Garland overnight when suspects tried to burglarize a construction company and led the chase to Arlington where suspects bailed from their escape vehicle, police said.

Police responded about 1:15 a.m. after a security company reported an apparent burglary at a construction company in the 2600 block of Market Street.

When police arrived, the suspect got into a waiting vehicle with a driver and attempted to flee the scene and a pursuit ensued.

The suspects made it to an apartment complex at Arlington on Walnut Hill Circle where they bailed and escaped.

Police from Garland, Grand Prairie and Arlington and a helicopter with the Department of Public Safety helped establish a perimeter and search for the suspects.

Police arrested a female suspect and were still looking for a male suspect.