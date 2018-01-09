Burglars Lead Police on High Speed Chase From Garland to Arlington - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW

Burglars Lead Police on High Speed Chase From Garland to Arlington

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 57 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Burglars Lead Police on High Speed Chase From Garland to Arlington

    A high speed chase started in Garland overnight when suspects tried to burglarize a construction company and led the chase to Arlington where suspects bailed from their escape vehicle, police said.

    Police responded about 1:15 a.m. after a security company reported an apparent burglary at a construction company in the 2600 block of Market Street.

    When police arrived, the suspect got into a waiting vehicle with a driver and attempted to flee the scene and a pursuit ensued.

    The suspects made it to an apartment complex at Arlington on Walnut Hill Circle where they bailed and escaped.

    Police from Garland, Grand Prairie and Arlington and a helicopter with the Department of Public Safety helped establish a perimeter and search for the suspects.

    Police arrested a female suspect and were still looking for a male suspect.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices