Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her in Dallas, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

Brandt Jean, the brother of murdered Dallas resident Botham Jean, will be honored with the 2019 Ethical Courage Award from the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration.

The 18-year-old is being recognized for his display of empathy and forgiveness during the sentencing of Dallas police officer Amber Guyger on Oct. 2.

"Each year, we present the Ethical Courage Award to recognize an individual or organization for outstanding ethics and integrity," said Gregory Smith, M.A., Director of ILEA. "Brandt Jean represents the best in us. Despite an unimaginable loss, he saw the humanity in the person responsible for his brother's death. He saw her pain and regret, and had the ability to show empathy, caring and forgiveness."

Guyger had been convicted of murder for fatally shooting Jean's 26-year-old brother when she mistakenly entered his apartment instead of her own and thought he was an intruder.

Guyger was sentenced to 10 years -- at the sentencing Brandt Jean asked Judge Tammy Kemp if he could give Guyger a hug after offering her forgiveness. Video of the long, compassionate, emotional embrace was shared around the world.

"I cant think of an act that was more courageous," said Smith. "That one act did much to help the Dallas community heal."

The award will be given out Dec. 3 during a conference in Plano. Jean will be joined by his mother, father and sister who are once again flying to Dallas from their home in St. Lucia.

About 50 police officials from throughout Texas are enrolled in the course and will be on hand for the award ceremony.