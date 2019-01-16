Brace for a Blast of Arctic Air This Weekend

The coldest air of the season is set to arrive this weekend!

A blast of cold arctic air is plunging south in the coming days. It will arrive here in North Texas this weekend, making it the coldest of the season so far.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will be above normal, with highs approaching 70 by Friday. Quiet and dry weather is expected the next few days, but there’s a marginal risk for severe weather late Friday afternoon into Friday night. A few storms could become strong with hail with gusty winds.

By the overnight hours, temperatures will drop rapidly as an arctic front plunges into south into area. Rain showers may transition to light snow or snow flurries across North Texas Saturday morning. No accumulations or impacts are expected at this time. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday and only in the 30s for many on Sunday with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

The cold will stick around through the upcoming week with low rain chances next Tuesday and Wednesday.