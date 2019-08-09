A 10-year-old boy was shot at an apartment complex in McKinney Friday afternoon, police say. (Published 10 minutes ago)

The shooting was reported at about 12:30 p.m. at The Atlantic McKinney Ranch apartments on McKinney Place Drive, off State Highway 121.

According to police, the boy was transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officers have a 17-year-old male in custody as a potential suspect, they said.

The corner of one of the buildings has been roped off with crime scene tape.

