Boy, 10, Shot in McKinney, 17-Year-Old in Police Custody: McKinney Police

By Holley Ford

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    A 10-year-old boy was shot at an apartment complex in McKinney Friday afternoon, police say.

    The shooting was reported at about 12:30 p.m. at The Atlantic McKinney Ranch apartments on McKinney Place Drive, off State Highway 121.

    According to police, the boy was transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

    Officers have a 17-year-old male in custody as a potential suspect, they said.

    The corner of one of the buildings has been roped off with crime scene tape.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

