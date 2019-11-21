Bouncing Balls Build Better Grades in Keller ISD

A new program helps kids concentrate and focus, and the results are building a stronger school in Keller ISD.

Teachers will tell you, one of the hardest parts of their job is to get and keep their students focused.

Keller Independent School District has found a way to help their students zero in, and the benefits are remarkable.

At Liberty Elementary, students are succeeding in ways some haven't before.

"Their test scores have gone up and their concentration during those tests have gone up," said teacher.

Teachers give credit to something happening in the library.

The room that should be silent, now has a rhythm. Students said it helps us with our brain.

One of the students told us, "If we get stressed, we are allowed to ask our teacher if we can go in the hallway, because she has these balls in her classroom… to just get our minds off of it."

It's called Ball-A-Vis-X. Some 300 exercises designed by a first grade teacher to help to help kids focus.

All the teachers at Liberty have been trained on the exercises, and use them when kids are in a slump or having a bad day.

The work has been a confidence builder,especially for students who may not normally be athletically inclined.

Everyone's picking this up, focusing, and concentrating, and managing behavior, while building better grades.