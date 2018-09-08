Botham Jean's Family Holds Press Conference - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Botham Jean's Family Holds Press Conference

Published 54 minutes ago

    Attorney Lee Merritt, representing the family of Botham Jean, speaks at a press conference Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

    The family of Botham Jean, the 26-year-old shot and killed in his own apartment by an off-duty Dallas police officer, will hold a press conference Saturday at Jean's church in Dallas, the family's attorney says.

    Jean's family is expected to speak, along with Mothers Against Police Brutality. The family is represented by attorney Lee Merritt.

    The press conference will follow a 4 p.m. vigil held at Dallas West Church of Christ.

    It was the second vigil held for Jean, following Friday night's event outside Dallas police headquarters.

