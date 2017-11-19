Border Patrol Agent Killed, Another Injured in 'Attack'

An agent with U.S. Border Patrol was killed and another injured when the two came under attack, according to information released by the agency and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

Border Patrol officials said the agents were on patrol in Culberson County in the Big Bend Sector of the Texas border.

They said Agent Rogelio Martinez and his partner were responding to 'activity' while on patrol on Interstate 10 near Van Horn.

Agent Martinez's partner radioed that he and his partner were injured and needed help. Agents reportedly responded and provided medical care and took the two agents to the hospital.

Various local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are now looking for suspects or witnesses to the incident. Border Patrol officials did not release what happened to injure the two agents.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz issued a statement on Sunday afternoon calling the incident an 'Attack on Two Big Bend Sector Border Patrol Agents."

“This is a stark reminder of the ongoing threat that an unsecure border poses to the safety of our communities and those charged with defending them," Cruz said. "We are grateful for the courage and sacrifice of our border agents who have dedicated their lives to keeping us safe. I remain fully committed to working with the Border Patrol to provide them with all the resources they need to safeguard our nation.”