The body of an adult man was found inside a partially collapsed home that caught fire in Grapevine Monday morning. (Published 5 minutes ago)

The body of an adult man was found inside a partially collapsed home that caught fire in Grapevine Monday morning.

Someone passing the 2-story home on the 600 block of Dove Road spotted the flames at about 2:40 a.m. and called 911.

When Grapevine firefighters arrived the home they reported it was engulfed in flames. Firefighters entered the home to search for anyone who may be trapped inside, but found no one.

Shortly after they left the home, the roof partially collapsed.

Firefighters didn't find the victim until about 11 a.m., during a search after the fire had been extinguished.

The man's remains were given to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner for indentification.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.