'Blake's Snow Shack' Owner Opens on the NYSE - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

'Blake's Snow Shack' Owner Opens on the NYSE

Blake Pyron, 22, is first business owner with Down syndrome to ring the opening bell

By Ben Russell

Published 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'Blake's Snow Shack' Owner Opens on the NYSE
    NYSE
    Blake Pyron

    Blake Pyron, the owner of Blake’s Snow Shack in Sanger, became the first business owner with Down syndrome to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

    Pyron, 22, was in New York taking part in World Down Syndrome Day Conference, put on by The National Down Syndrome Society.

    As part of the event, Blake spoke at the United Nations Headquarters on Wednesday.

    Blake’s mother, Mary Ann Pyron, told NBC DFW she is hopeful that those who see her son become inspired by the message his presence conveys.

    Top News Photos: Florida International Mourns Victims

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    “To not limit people, you know? To encourage a full, true, diverse workplace that includes people like Blake, and other people with Down syndrome,” Mary Ann Pyron said.

    Blake’s Snow Shack is a bright yellow trailer parked in a vacant lot at 400 Locust Street in downtown Sanger. It opened in May 2016.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices