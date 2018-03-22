'Blake's Snow Shack' Owner Opens on the NYSE

Blake Pyron, the owner of Blake’s Snow Shack in Sanger, became the first business owner with Down syndrome to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Pyron, 22, was in New York taking part in World Down Syndrome Day Conference, put on by The National Down Syndrome Society.

As part of the event, Blake spoke at the United Nations Headquarters on Wednesday.

Blake’s mother, Mary Ann Pyron, told NBC DFW she is hopeful that those who see her son become inspired by the message his presence conveys.

“To not limit people, you know? To encourage a full, true, diverse workplace that includes people like Blake, and other people with Down syndrome,” Mary Ann Pyron said.

Blake’s Snow Shack is a bright yellow trailer parked in a vacant lot at 400 Locust Street in downtown Sanger. It opened in May 2016.

