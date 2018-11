American Airlines flight was grounded briefly after takeoff Friday night due to a bird strike. (Friday, Nov. 9, 2018)

A bird strike forced an American Airlines flight to return to the ground shortly after takeoff Friday night, according to AA spokesman Ross Feinstein.

A passenger on AA flight 2206 told NBC 5 after taking off they heard a loud noise outside the plane and pilots quickly brought the aircraft back to the terminal.

No one on board was injured. The flight landed safely back at the airport without incident.

The flight was headed to Miami. AA is assisting passengers on boarding another flight.