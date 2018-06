The State Fair of Texas is hiring.

A number of seasonal jobs are up for grabs in areas including vending, games, guest services and more.

The State Fair of Texas provides more than 6,000 seasonal job opportunities each year.

Minimum wage is now $10 an hour at the fair, up from $8.50 last year.

You can apply on the State Fair's website BigTex.com/jobs.

The State Fair of Texas runs from September 28 through October 21.