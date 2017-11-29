When a Denton funeral director was able to schedule memorial service for a deceased Army veteran who passed in October, he wasn't sure if anyone would attend, so he contacted several veteran's groups.
Over 100 people showed up Wednesday for the funeral of John Walker, at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. 56,000 military veterans are buried there, 4,600 in the past year alone.
Walker was born in Orange, Texas. On October 19, he died at a Denton hospital. For weeks, his body was stored in a hospital morgue. DeBerry Funeral Directors of Denton received the remains earlier this month.
"He deserved it. He served us," said Andy DeBerry, who coordinated the funeral. But he was concerned. Would people show up?
Turns out his worries were unfounded.
"I said well, it better be a turnout here today," said Carla Allen, an Army veteran who attended Wednesday's services. "But if not, I'm still gonna show up."
An hour before the memorial, dozens of folks were in line at DFW National Cemetery, to honor someone most didn't even know.
"He has too many brothers," said Army veteran Ruben Garces. "He'll always have brothers. That's why I'm here."
Walker was a disabled veteran who served in in the Army during the Vietnam War, receiving several medals, including the Purple Heart. His mother, who has dementia and lives at a nursing home in Pilot Point was able to attend. So were many of her friends and neighbors.
"All of these folks were going to make sure that this service had honor, dignity and respect," said Eldon Woodie, assistant director of DFW National Cemetery.
Respect for a veteran who is not forgotten.
"It's just simply the right thing to do," said Woodie.