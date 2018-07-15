Police Search For Vehicle Involved in Deadly Hit and Run Involving Bicyclist - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Search For Vehicle Involved in Deadly Hit and Run Involving Bicyclist

Police are looking for a Mid-2000's Chevy Impala with front end damage

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Grand Prairie Police/Twitter
    Grand Prairie police are searching for a vehicle similar to the one above in connection to a hit and run crash involving a bicyclist early Sunday, July 15, 2018. Investigators said the vehicle likely has front end damage with a passenger headlight that is out.

    What to Know

    • Cyclist struck at Belt Line Road near Interstate 20

    • Vehicle involved is a black mid-2000's Chevy Impala

    Grand Prairie police are searching for a car involved in a hit and run crash with a bicyclist early Sunday morning.

    Police said at about 6 a.m. a bicyclist was struck at South Belt Line Road at the Interstate 20 Eastbound frontage road. The bicyclist died at the scene.

    The vehicle that struck the bicyclist is described as a black mid-2000's Chevy Impala with damage to the front end. Police also said the front passenger headlight is out.

    Police said the suspect vehicle fled the scene driving northbound on Belt Line Road. Witnesses described the people inside the vehcle as two black females in their late 20's. The driver was wearing a pink shirt, khaki shorts and pink tennis shoes.

