Bentley and Stetson Team Up to Offer Special Edition SUV

Two iconic brands are teaming up in what seems like an unusual partnership to offer the ultimate 'Texas' SUV, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Bentley Dallas and Stetson have teamed up to build the Bentayga Stetson Special Edition.

The first SUV was delivered Tuesday to the Bentley dealership in Dallas in a White Sand exterior color, which matches the "Silverbelly" color Stetson hats made famous by U.S. Presidents, artists and musicians.

"Stetson is thrilled to be partnering with Bentley Dallas on the Bentayga Stetson Special Edition. For over 150 years, the Stetson name has stood for quality, authenticity, craftsmanship and a refusal to compromise on details," says Xiao Li Tan, President of Stetson Worldwide. "The collaboration between Stetson and Bentley combines two legendary heritage names to deliver an unparalleled experience for Western enthusiasts."

The Bentayga Stetson Special Edition vehicles are exclusively offered by Bentley Dallas and is offered at $246,578.00.

The vehicle will also be offered in two other exterior colors, dark cashmere and onyx.

The SUV will also feature custom boot stitching throughout the interior, taking cues from cowboy boots and saddles.

If you are interested in a Bentayga Stetson Special Edition, you can fully customize the vehicle through Bentley’s personalized Mulliner team with an unlimited array of options.