12-year-old Linda Rogers, also known as Michellita, died in a house explosion in Dallas, Feb. 23, 2018.

Atmos Energy settled a lawsuit with the family of Linda "Michelita" Rogers, the 12-year-old girl killed in a 2018 natural gas explosion at her Northwest Dallas home.

Rogers was preparing for a cheerleading contest the morning of Feb. 23 when natural gas seeped into her home and ignited, killing her and seriously injuring her parents and older brother.

The family later filed a wrongful death suit against Atmos, accusing the natural gas provider of neglecting its "mismatched Frankensteinian" pipe system. It claimed Atmos had many prior warnings about problems in the neighborhood but failed to take appropriate precautions.

Details on the settlement haven't been made public, but the family's lawyer on Thursday confirmed to NBC 5 that they are "very pleased with the results."

Warning: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. The family of Linda "Michelita" Rogers, the 12-year-old girl killed in a natural gas explosion in her Dallas home in Feb. 23, 2018, released a series of videos Tuesday showing the girl's final moments.

The family had sought at least $1 million in damages, according to the suit.

Since the explosion, Atmos said it has replaced 98 miles of pipe in Dallas, which is 75 percent more than all of what was replaced in 2017. Additionally, Atmos has brought on 75 contract crews, a 250 percent increase over 2017, to conduct the work. They have also filed the 8.209 supplement "which outlined our plans for accelerated pipe replacement, including the complete removal of cast iron by December 2021.