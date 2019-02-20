The family of Linda "Michelita" Rogers, the 12-year-old girl killed in a natural gas explosion in her Dallas home in Feb. 23, 2018, released a series of videos Tuesday showing the girl's final moments. We have edited the video to remove the sparks at the end. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Videos the child was making that morning were shared by her family as a warning to families to install natural gas detectors.

Girl's family has filed a lawsuit against Atmos Energy, saying negligence led to the death of their child.

The family of Linda "Michelita" Rogers, the 12-year-old girl killed in a natural gas explosion in her Dallas home in Feb. 23, 2018, released a series of videos Tuesday showing the girl's final moments.

Attorney Ted Lyon, who is representing the Rogers' family in a negligence suit against Atmos, said the videos were retrieved from the girl's phone after it was found in the rubble by her father.

"The fact that she died was a horrible tragedy. The father was at the scene and he was looking through his house, and he prayed to God about his little girl, and he looked down at his foot and he was standing on that phone -- in the rubble," Lyon told NBC 5 Tuesday.

The videos show Rogers getting ready that Friday morning, waking up in her darkened room at her home on Espanola Drive excitedly whispering about an upcoming cheerleading competition with her Falcons Cheer Elite Squad.

In the first of clips, Rogers said she was up at 6 a.m. to begin getting ready for the day's event. In the second video, Rogers had turned on the light in her room and was talking about what she was going to do to her hair that day.

In the third and final clip, Rogers recorded a time-lapse video showing her curling her hair in the kitchen. The video ends with a quick flash of sparks and then darkness.

"It shows the snuffing out of a life, almost instantly," Lyon said.

Lyon told NBC 5 Tuesday night the family wanted the videos to serve as a reminder to North Texans to install natural gas detectors in homes and to not rely solely on the manufactured smell added to natural gas to serve as a warning of its presence.

"We are releasing the video and we hope that it generates a warning to the people of Dallas County and other counties. The bottom line is we want people to know about this -- the family wants people to know about this so that we have the opportunity to warn people about this so they'll think about this if they smell gas of any little bit in their home," Lyon said.

The family's negligence suit claims they had no warning natural gas had filled their home and that the smell added to the combustible gas that's designed to alert people to its presence had somehow been stripped away.

"There's supposed to be a warning chemical in the gas that warns people if they have a gas leak. Unfortunately in many of these cases that we've seen, no one smells anything. There is nothing. There is no warning," Lyon said, adding that in the videos Rogers doesn't act as if she is smelling anything out of the ordinary and that that serves as an indication that the warning trigger was not working as designed.

"The video is a horrible thing, but it shows, I think, what this company, through their gross negligence and conscious disregard, has done to not only this family but a lot of other people," Lyon said. "There have been nine people that have died in Atmos explosions in the last few years -- 22 people burned. It's just wrong."

Atmos, meanwhile, had been working in their neighborhood for several days after two previous gas-related incidents were reported on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22. The Rogers family said they were assured they were safe to stay in their homes while the repair work was completed and that evacuations weren't ordered in the neighborhood until after the fatal explosion.

In a report from February 2018, following the explosion, Atmos said the gas distribution system in the Northwest Dallas neighborhood had been performing properly prior to unprecedented February rain. Coupled with unique soil conditions in that neighborhood, the officials said the explosion was the result of unique circumstances that could not have been expected.

Atmos has not responded to a request for a comment on the family's release of Linda Rogers' videos and has previously said they will not comment on pending litigation.

NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff and Jack Douglas Jr. contributed to this report.