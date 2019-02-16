Arlington police say a tip from an observant neighbor helped officers catch a pair of burglars Friday morning.
According to police, the neighbor reported seeing two men force their way into a home along the 500 block of Country Wood Court.
Officers surrounded the location as the men searched for jewelry and other items. The men, 19-year-old Jerardo Morales and 18-year-old Wences Zamarripa, tried to run from the scene, but were eventually ultimately arrested.
Officers said one of the men threw what police described as a "replica pellet gun" and threw it in the air before being handcuffed.
Police said Morales and Zamarripa were charged with burglary of a habitation.