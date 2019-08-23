Arlington Cold Case Road Rage Shooting Solved

A 2014 Arlington cold case road rage shooting has been solved after police received a credible tip in the case this month.

Arlington police responded to a shooting on December 10, 2015 in the 8000 block of Matlock Road at a medical clinic. The victim, Michael Jackson, Jr. was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation determined the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Tabasco Trail as a result of a road rage incident between two motorists.

The Arlington Police Department received a tip in the case on August 9, 2019. Investigators identified the suspect as Daequayvios Marquis Hill who was already serving a prison sentence for an unrelated crime.

Detectives consulted with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office and charged the suspect while still in custody with one count of Murder.