Angel Tree Deadline Approaches, 4,500 'Angels' Still Unadopted - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Holidays 2019

Holidays 2019

From gift guides to local events, your one-stop shop for the holiday season

Angel Tree Deadline Approaches, 4,500 'Angels' Still Unadopted

By Larry Collins

Published 21 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    Thursday is the last to adopt an "angel" as a part of the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. The deadline to return the gifts is Friday.

    "We still have 4,500 angels yet to be adopted and we’ve got over 12,000 gifts that people have already shopped for or have yet to shop for that need to be returned by this Friday." Maj. Jonathan Rich said.

    Each angel tag on the trees represent a child or senior in need. The tags list the person's first name, clothing sizes, wish item and need item.

    The Salvation Army of DFW's campaign began earlier this year because there are six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

    "We are just blown away every year that 50,000 angels are adopted by this very generous community," Rich said. "Even though we are coming down to the wire, and we are a bit concerned about the numbers, we believe that North Texas will come through and we will hit our goal."

     For more information, click here.

    Mall Locations:

    ARLINGTON

    Parks at Arlington

    DALLAS

    Galleria Dallas

    NorthPark Center

    Town East Mall

    DENTON

    Golden Triangle Mall

    FORT WORTH

    Hulen Mall

    North East Mall

    Ridgmar Mall

    PLANO

    The Shops at Willow Bend

