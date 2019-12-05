Thursday is the last to adopt an "angel" as a part of the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. The deadline to return the gifts is Friday.

"We still have 4,500 angels yet to be adopted and we’ve got over 12,000 gifts that people have already shopped for or have yet to shop for that need to be returned by this Friday." Maj. Jonathan Rich said.

Each angel tag on the trees represent a child or senior in need. The tags list the person's first name, clothing sizes, wish item and need item.

The Salvation Army of DFW's campaign began earlier this year because there are six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"We are just blown away every year that 50,000 angels are adopted by this very generous community," Rich said. "Even though we are coming down to the wire, and we are a bit concerned about the numbers, we believe that North Texas will come through and we will hit our goal."

Mall Locations:

ARLINGTON

Parks at Arlington

DALLAS

Galleria Dallas

NorthPark Center

Town East Mall

DENTON

Golden Triangle Mall

FORT WORTH

10,000 Salvation Army Still Need Adopting

The Salvation Army is trying to give 50,000 children in North Texas a better holiday with its Angel Tree campaign, but there are still 10,000 unclaimed angels in need. (Published Friday, Nov. 29, 2019)

Hulen Mall

North East Mall

Ridgmar Mall

PLANO

The Shops at Willow Bend