A new Lewisville ISD elementary school will not be completed in time to open for the first day of school Aug. 13.

Construction at Mill Street Elementary School was delayed because of weather and while district officials hoped it would be completed in time – that was not the case. Students are not expected in the new school until October.

Mill Street Elementary School principal Susan Heintzman explained the plan on where students will be placed in a letter to parents: New School Incomplete Due to Delays as First Day Approaches

• Pre-kindergarten, 3rd, 4th and 5th grades will be housed at Central Elementary.

• Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades will be housed at College Street Elementary.

• Students will not be required to wear uniforms.

• The district will have all special education, specials and additional services available at both campuses.