New School Incomplete Due to Delays as First Day Approaches

Lewisville ISD is racing the clock and trying to get construction completed on the new Mill Street Elementary School campus before the start of school on Aug. 13.

Lewisville ISD is racing the clock trying to get construction completed on the new Mill Street Elementary School campus before the start of school on Aug. 13.

Weather has caused construction delays and now parts of the campus will likely not be completed before the first bell, but crews are working to get enough done and inspected so students can attend classes on the scheduled first day.

Lewisville ISD representatives said they are hopeful that the needed work will be complete for students to attend the first day in their new school.

At a recent school board meeting an update was given stating that much of the building was ready, but there were sections still needing work.

Target Reveals New Wheelchair-Friendly Halloween Costumes

The new outfits have a more comfortable fit for wheelchair users and include wheelchair accessories. (Published Thursday, July 18, 2019)

As of July 15, the library was not yet complete, some drywall work still needed completion, all the air conditioning units were in place and electricians were scheduled to turn on some of the lights.

Planned polished concrete work for the school’s entrance would not be complete and work would have to conclude on that project during Christmas break.

Some landscaping work and planned porches on the sides of the school would also not likely get completed before the first day of school, but crews could work on this in the evening and on weekends during the school year.

The final inspection is scheduled for Aug. 9 and school starts on the Aug. 13 so it would be a quick turnaround for teachers to get into their new classrooms.

The school district is working on a contingency plan in case the work cannot be completed and pass inspection in time.