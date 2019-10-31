American Airlines Issues Travel Alert for California

CANYON COUNTRY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Firefighters work at an industrial facility heavily damaged by the Tick Fire on October 24, 2019 in Canyon Country, California. The fire has burned 3,950 acres thus far while prompting evacuations and destroying or damaging six structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

American Airlines has issued a travel alert as wildfires continue to burn out of control in California.

The airline posted the following on its website:

Getty wildfire - California

If you're traveling to / through / from:

Burbank, California (BUR)

Long Beach, California (LGB)

Los Angeles, California (LAX)

Ontario, California (ONT)

Santa Ana / Orange County, California (SNA)

Your change fee may be waived if you:

Are traveling on an American Airlines flight

Bought your ticket by October 28, 2019

Are scheduled to travel October 28 - November 1, 2019

Can travel October 28 - November 6, 2019

Don't change your origin or destination city

Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

If your trip is eligible, you can change it online. Here's how:

Find your trip

If your trip is eligible, you'll see the option to 'change trip' in the toolbar

Call Reservations to change your trip.

Kincade wildfires - California

If you're traveling to / through / from:

Santa Rosa, California (STS)

Your change fee may be waived if you:

Are traveling on an American Airlines flight

Bought your ticket by October 28, 2019

Are scheduled to travel October 28 - November 3, 2019

Can travel October 28 - November 8, 2019

Change your origin or destination city within 150 miles

Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

If your trip is eligible, you can change it online. Here's how:

If your trip is eligible, you'll see the option to 'change trip' in the toolbar

Find your trip

Call Reservations to change your trip.

Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

NBC Bay Area Reporter Bob Redell and his crew had to evacuate when flames got too close. Redell filmed the escape. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

Santa Ana winds were expected to linger for a final day Thursday after driving more than a dozen wildfires through California, sending thousands fleeing and burning nearly up to the walls of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Firefighters managed to tamp down or at least partially corral fires that for the past few days surged through tinder-dry brush in both the north and south, destroying dozens of homes.

But much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties remained under a National Weather Service red flag warning of extreme fire danger through Thursday evening because of bone-dry humidity and the chance of winds gusting to 70 mph (112 kph) in the mountains.

A brushfire that broke out before dawn Wednesday between the cities of Simi Valley and Moorpark north of Los Angeles quickly exploded in size and prompted officials to order about 30,000 people to evacuate, although some were being allowed back home Wednesday night as fire crews began to get a handle on the blaze.