American Airlines Issues Travel Alert for California

Published 20 minutes ago

    American Airlines has issued a travel alert as wildfires continue to burn out of control in California.

    The airline posted the following on its website:

    If you're traveling to / through / from:
    Burbank, California (BUR)
    Long Beach, California (LGB)
    Los Angeles, California (LAX)
    Ontario, California (ONT)
    Santa Ana / Orange County, California (SNA)
    Your change fee may be waived if you:
    Are traveling on an American Airlines flight
    Bought your ticket by October 28, 2019
    Are scheduled to travel October 28 - November 1, 2019
    Can travel October 28 - November 6, 2019
    Don't change your origin or destination city
    Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference
    If your trip is eligible, you can change it online. Here's how:
    Find your trip
    If your trip is eligible, you'll see the option to 'change trip' in the toolbar
    Call Reservations to change your trip.

    If you're traveling to / through / from:
    Santa Rosa, California (STS)
    Your change fee may be waived if you:
    Are traveling on an American Airlines flight
    Bought your ticket by October 28, 2019
    Are scheduled to travel October 28 - November 3, 2019
    Can travel October 28 - November 8, 2019
    Change your origin or destination city within 150 miles
    Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference
    If your trip is eligible, you can change it online. Here's how:
    If your trip is eligible, you'll see the option to 'change trip' in the toolbar
    Find your trip
    Call Reservations to change your trip.

    Santa Ana winds were expected to linger for a final day Thursday after driving more than a dozen wildfires through California, sending thousands fleeing and burning nearly up to the walls of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

    Firefighters managed to tamp down or at least partially corral fires that for the past few days surged through tinder-dry brush in both the north and south, destroying dozens of homes.

    But much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties remained under a National Weather Service red flag warning of extreme fire danger through Thursday evening because of bone-dry humidity and the chance of winds gusting to 70 mph (112 kph) in the mountains.

    A brushfire that broke out before dawn Wednesday between the cities of Simi Valley and Moorpark north of Los Angeles quickly exploded in size and prompted officials to order about 30,000 people to evacuate, although some were being allowed back home Wednesday night as fire crews began to get a handle on the blaze.

