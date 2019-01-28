Amber Guyger's Legal Team to Return to Court Tuesday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Amber Guyger's Legal Team to Return to Court Tuesday

Guyger faces a murder charge for the shooting death of Botham Jean

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger's legal team will be in court Tuesday for the first time since a judge issued a gag order in the case on Jan. 8.

    Guyger faces a murder charge in the shooting death of her unarmed neighbor Botham Jean.

    Because of the gag order, Guyger's attorney and the district attorney's office are barred from speaking to the media.

    Guyger, 30, who is white, was charged with manslaughter Sept. 9 following an investigation by the Texas Rangers into the Sept. 6 shooting that killed her black neighbor, 26-year-old Jean. Upon hearing the evidence, a grand jury ultimately opted to indict Guyger on the more serious murder charge and took no action on the manslaughter charge filed by the Texas Rangers.

    Guyger's trial is expected to start later in 2019.

