Amber Alert Issued for Missing San Antonio 2-Year-Old

Jaya Trevino, left, was last seen just after midnight Monday. Authorities are looking for Juan Trevino, right, and a black Nissan Sentra, bottom, in connection to Jaya Trevino's disappearance.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for a San Antonio 2-year-old last seen just after midnight Monday.

Jaya Trevino was last seen Monday at about 12:19 a.m. in the 10000 block of Shaenfield Road in San Antonio, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Trevino, 2, is about 3 feet tall, weighs 26 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, Texas DPS said. She was last seen wearing a diaper and a pink shirt that said "Big Sister" on it.

In connection to the Trevino's location, authorities said they are looking for 33-year-old Juan Trevino.

Juan Trevino stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. He has tattoos on both arms and a music note tattoo behind his left ear. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue Nike shirt, a black jacket, white shoes and a white hat, Texas DPS said.

Authorities said they are looking for a black 2014 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate MKS1273.

Anyone with information about Jaya Trevino or Juan Trevino is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-4630.