The search continues for a missing 18-month-old boy who is the subject of a statewide Amber Alert and a child abduction investigation. He was last seen at his Dallas home Tuesday night. (Published 2 hours ago)

The statewide Amber Alert for a missing Dallas boy has been discontinued, DPS officials confimed at about noon Thursday. Meanwhile, the search continues for an 18-month-old boy last seen after he was put to bed at home Tuesday night.

Several media outlets reported Thursday morning that the boy was dead, however Dallas police said they have not located a body. Police have also not clarified whether or not they believe the boy is dead, though there was an active search at a landfill in Rowlett at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Dallas police said they expect to update the public at a news conference later in the day.

There was an active search at a landfill in Rowlett at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Photo credit: NBC 5

Cedrick Jackson was last seen shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment on the 9700 block of Whitehurst Drive, Dallas police said.

After annoucning the Amber Alert, police said Jackson may be in danger and in need of assistance, but they didn't elaborate.

DallasNews NTSB Issues Preliminary Report on Deadly Addison Plane Crash

The boy had been placed in temporary custody of his aunt by Child Protective Services, according to Maj. Max Geron, acting commander over Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Dallas Police Department. She said put him to bed sometime after 11 p.m. and discovered him missing when she went to check on him at 6 a.m. She then called 911.

A child who lives in the same apartment described someone who looked like a relative take Jackson at some point during the night, police said.

A person matching that description was located by police, but the boy was not in his possession. The man was arrested on unrelated warrants was being held in the Keller jail before being transferred to the Garland jail Thursday morning on an outstanding warrant unrelated to child's disappearance.

"The child said it looked like this relative. That individual is a black male, 5-foot-7-inches tall, 180 to 190 pounds, about 47 years old. I will tell you at this point, we don’t know if that suspect is the person in custody in Keller or if we’re looking for a separate suspect that happens to match that description," Geron said.

Police questioned Jackson's parents and his aunt at Dallas police headquarters Wednesday.

"As a mother, it’s the scariest feeling in the world. It’s really scary, and I just want him to be safe. I want him to know wherever he is that I love him. We love him, and we hope that he’s safe," said DiShundra Thomas, Jackson's mother.

Investigative Portions of Panther Island Project Review Released to NBC 5

Dallas police asked the FBI for assistance in the case and they are now helping in the investigation.

Jackson is black with braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing only a diaper.

Amber Alert Amber Alert Issued for Missing 18-Month-Old Dallas Boy

Police ask that anyone with information about the child's location or disappearance to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.