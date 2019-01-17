Alleged Drunken Driver Leads Police on Chase, Crashes: PD

A 30-year-old man faces multiple charges after allegedly drunken driving, crashing into another vehicle and leading Haltom City police on a chase, police said. (Published 49 minutes ago)

The man faces charges of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury and evading arrest with a vehicle, police said. His name has yet to be released.

Officers spotted the man's Honda Accord erratically traveling at a high rate of speed about 10:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of Denton Highway, police said. When officers tried to stop the man, he continued driving and a chase ensued, police said.

The driver continued through an adjacent neighborhood and turned back on Denton Highway as officers lost sight of the car due to excessive speed, police said.

Police saw the Accord again and continued the pursuit near the N.E. Loop 820 and Denton Highway bridge.

The Accord collided with a black Dodge pickup that was slowly turning in to an apartment complex, police said.

Due to the collision, the black Dodge pickup caught fire. Officers on scene were able to help the pickup driver escape before it was fully engulfed in flames.

The suspect was removed from his vehicle with injuries to his face caused by the deployment of the airbag, police said. Both the driver of the pickup and the driver of the suspect vehicle were transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

The driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old woman was hospitalized with internal injuries. Her condition is currently unknown.