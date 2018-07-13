After three days without water, service was restored late Thursday to approximately 300 homes near the community of Horseshoe Bend in Parker County, about 12 miles south of Weatherford. (Published Friday, July 13, 2018)

It's been a week of frustration for people living in Horseshoe Bend.



The Parker County neighborhood has been without water for days. Some residents, left unable to shower, have been bathing in the Brazos River.



Water service was restored, but a new leak was found in the tank.



Welders arrived Friday to tend to the new leak, but first they had to empty it. The tank, now repaired, is once again being filled with water.



The leak is the fourth this week in a system that is more than four decades old.



"You know, this is the first place I've ever lived where the water gets cut off. And this has been going on now since November," said John Collins, Horseshoe Bend resident.



The president of Texas Rain, the water company in Horseshoe Bend, said they've been hard at work repairing the leak but that water was spilling out faster than they could replace it.



Residents were warned they may again lose pressure Friday as the latest leak is repaired.



In the meantime, volunteers are passing out water bottles from Texas Rain because the low pressure water coming from the faucets isn't safe to drink.



"I put a big pot on the stove and get me some boiling water and I go in the bathroom and do kind of a monkey shower. Top of my head to the bottom of my feet, ya know?" said Bill Ellis, Horseshoe Bend resident.



Texas Rain said the system should be fully functional by late Friday evening.