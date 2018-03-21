After Bomber’s Arrest, Neighbors Remain Scared, Confused

In the East Austin neighborhoods where bomb scars both physical and emotional remain, word of the bombing suspect's arrest brought with it mixed reactions. (Published 28 minutes ago)

In the East Austin neighborhoods where bomb scars both physical and emotional remain, word of the bombing suspect’s arrest brought with it mixed reactions.

“It’s been scary but I am relieved that it’s all over and I hope that it never happens again,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified out of fear more suspects are at large.

In the neighborhood where 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House became the first to die on March 2nd, neighbor John Wayne says the reality of it all is still sinking in.

“It could have been anybody,” he said.

Wayne, like many, also wants to know the bombers motives. His neighbor, House, leaves behind a young daughter now without a father.

“We don’t even know what the message is, what he wanted. We have no clue what it could be and it’s just ridiculous, I think it’s ridiculous,” said Wayne.