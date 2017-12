If you unwrap new smart devices on Christmas Day, you may be wondering how to connect those devices to keep up with the latest programming, news, sports and weather from NBC 5.

Smartphones

Did Santa bring you an iPhone X or Galaxy S8? NBC 5's News app is available for both iOS and Android devices in Apple's AppStore and on Google Play. The apps can easily be added to your phones or tablets and can offer you instant access to breaking news, sports and weather. Get more details here.



NBC 5's News App allows you to set your home screen to either launch in News or Weather, though all content is available through the navigation menu. With the app, you can access NBC 5's S Band radar, the only locally-controlled S Band radar that will get you radar data several minutes before other radars.

How the New S-Band Radar Can Help You

(Published Monday, Dec. 26, 2016)

NBC 5 can also send you news alerts to your new device. If you want to stay up-to-date on the latest breaking news and traffic conditions, learn how to enable push alerts in our news app in the video below.

How to Get Notifications on the NBCDFW App

NBC 5's Kris Gutierrez explains how to receive push notifications on the NBCDFW app. Get the app at NBCDFW.com/Mobile (Published Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015)

Remember, most of those new devices come with incredible cameras. If you aren't that sure how to use them to their maximum potential, get some tips from Wayne Carter below.

Taking Photos, Videos Like a Pro

Need a refresher on how to get the most out of your camera gear? NBC 5's Wayne Carter explains some easy tips to keep in mind when capturing life's fleeting moments on your camera or smartphone. (Published Monday, Dec. 26, 2016)

Amazon Echo/Alexa

NBC 5 has a skill on Amazon's Echo where Alexa can read you the latest news headlines. Simply go to the settings and add the NBC 5 skill and then ask Alexa what's in the news.

'Alexa, Tell Me the News'

There's a new way to find out what's going on in Dallas-Fort Worth: Ask Alexa. Amazon Echo owners can now listen to top stories from NBC DFW through Alexa's Flash Briefing. Just opt in to NBC DFW in your Alexa app, then ask your Echo to tell you the news. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016)

Smart TVs

Did you get a new smart TV or streaming device? With most new smart televisions and with popular streaming devices like Roku, Firestick or Chromecast, you can add the NBC app to your device to watch your favorite shows on your new favorite screen. Check out compatibility here https://www.nbc.com/apps for Samsung, Vizio, XBox and more.

Need to Return a Gift?



Did you get something you don't want to keep? The TODAY team has compiled eight tips to Holiday gift returns, to ensure that you get the most back when you return those unwanted gifts. So remember: Save the receipt. Keep original packaging. Be friendly to the store staff. And know which retailers (Nordstrom, Costco) are the most lenient.

Check out the full list on TODAY.com.