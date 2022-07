Denton Police say 911 service is down across Denton County.

Anyone who has an emergency and needs help is asked to call 940-349-8181.

Denton Police did not say how 911 service was knocked offline or when they expect service to be restored. They made the announcement just after 5 p.m. on Twitter.

Denton Police asked that anyone with non-emergency to wait until 911 service is restored or file reports online.