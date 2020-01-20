9-Year-Old Girl Struck by Gun Fire in Road Rage Shooting

Dallas police are searching for a road rage suspect who opened fire on a vehicle and struck a 9-year-old Sunday night, police said.

A woman told police that she was driving northbound on Interstate 35E and as she was approaching the Manana Drive exit, an unknown driver in a white older model sedan swerved in front of her, police said.

She swerved and honked her horn as she passed the suspect in the white car. The suspect pulled in front of her and slammed on his brakes, police said.

The woman lost control of her vehicle but avoided the crash and drove around the suspect. The suspect then drove alongside her vehicle and fired at least three rounds into the driver side of the vehicle, striking the girl in the backseat, police said.

The girl was hospitalized in stable condition, police said. There were no other injuries reported in the incident.

The suspect, who remains at large, is described as slightly balding with a salt-and-pepper goatee, police said.