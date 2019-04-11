A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the murder of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Oak Cliff.

Rubin Lee Washington was shot just before 1 p.m. along the 3800 block of South Tyler Street. After officers arrived at the location, Washington was transported to Methodist Central Hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue where he was pronounced deceased.

Dallas police said several witnesses were present when Washington was shot and are actively investigating the case.

NBC 5 has confirmed Washington was an 8th grade student at W.H. Atwell Law Academy, which is about 1.5 miles away from the scene of the shooting. Officials with the Dallas Independent School District said they had grief counselors at the school Thursday for students and faculty. They also added that students planned to wear school colors on Friday in Washington's memory and that they'll do a balloon release in his memory.

'WikiLeaks' Founder Julian Assange Arrested

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested and carried out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on April 11, 2019. (Published Thursday, April 11, 2019)

Police have not yet confirmed a motive for the shooting; no arrests have been made and no suspects have been revealed.

Homicide detectives are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Det. Tabor with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3605, or brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #070982-2019.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.