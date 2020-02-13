8-Year-Old Kidnapped in Dallas Safely Returned to Mother

An 8-year-old child kidnapped in Dallas on Thursday has been reunited with his mother.

According to the Dallas Police Department, a mother stopped at a doughnut shop located in the 9100 block of Bruton Road at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Police said the mother left her car running with her son inside the vehicle, and a male suspect jumped into the car and drove off with the child inside.

Dallas police contacted the dealership where the mother purchased her car and requested GPS tracking information for the vehicle, police said.

According to Dallas police, after receiving the GPS coordinates, the information was passed onto officers inside the Dallas Police Department's helicopter.

The officers inside the helicopter spotted the victim's vehicle on Bruton Road and began to follow it, police said.

Police said the suspect appeared to realize that the helicopter was following him, and he bailed out of the vehicle along with a female passenger.

Officers located the suspect and the female passenger in the 2000 block of Lewiston Avenue, police said.

Officers located the child at a nearby elementary school. The child was unharmed and was reunited with his mother, police said.

According to police, the 17-year-old suspect is expected to be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and kidnapping.