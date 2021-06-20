8 Shot, Including 2 Children, at Party in Old East Dallas: Police

Eight people were shot, including two children, after an argument between two groups at a party in Old East Dallas, police say.

Officers were called at about 12:30 a.m. to the strip mall in the 4600 block of East R.L. Thornton Freeway, near Caldwell Street, where they found multiple people wounded.

Police said it appeared two groups were having a celebration party in individual suites when people from each group who were outside behind the suites got into an argument.

The argument led to a "physical confrontation" and both groups went back into their suites, police said.

They emerged shortly after and exchanged gunfire. Eight people were shot, including a 10-year-old and a 15-year-old, one of whom was shot in the leg, police said.

One person was in surgery Sunday morning and their condition was not known. The other injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Detectives are working to identify suspects and no arrests had been made Sunday morning.