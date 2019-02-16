Kaleb Ray Eisenmann is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

Authorities arrested a Springtown man in connection with an infant who was critically injured Thursday, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Kaleb Ray Eisenmann, 20, and charged him with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said.

Eisenmann was watching infant and two more of his girlfriend's children, a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old, Thursday while their mother was at work, the sheriff's office said. At one point, he called the children's mother to tell her the infant was not briefing well due to a cold.

The sheriff's office said the mother found the 8-week-old boy lethargic and pale when she arrived home, and boy apparently suffered a seizure on the way to a hospital in Azle. Later, he was transported to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth for further treatment.

As of Saturday night, he was in critical condition in the neo-natal ICU.

Authorities said Eisenmann implicated himself, telling them, "I didn't slam in the bed, but I put down really kinda hard [sic]."

According to hospital staff, the infant had severe head trauma and other injuries consistent with abuse. Sheriff's investigators said the other two children were released to their mother, who was not a suspect.

"Our hearts go out to this injured infant and his family," said Sheriff Fowler. "Cases like these are emotionally difficult for everyone involved. We are praying for the best possible outcome."

Eisenmann's bond was set at $50,000 and he was still in the Parker County Jail as of Saturday night, the sheriff's office said. The case is still under investigation.